Human Bean Northern Colorado Delivers Baby and Female Essentials for Those in Need in Our Community

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted a drive at each of their ten locations for the Grace Upon Grace Project to help bring attention to period poverty and the need for baby essentials. The Grace Upon Grace Project provides underserved families and infants essentials to live and grow with dignity and grace while addressing the roots of social inequities.

“Access to feminine hygiene products is a problem in some schools,” said Assistant Director of Operations Krista Smith. “The Grace Upon Grace Project will be using our donations to create period packs for schools so girls have immediate access when they need them.”

Essentials like diapers and period products can financially burden many families. Lack of access to clean diapers or period products can lead to health complications like rashes and infections and may prevent many females from attending school or even getting out for the day.

From June 5 through June 11, Human Bean customers were asked to donate full, unopened packs of diapers, baby wipes, or period products. Customers who donated any of those items received a free drink on the Human Bean Northern Colorado app.

Since the Grace Upon Grace Project started in the fall of 2019, they have distributed over 71,000 diapers, nearly 103,000 wipes, and over 21,000 period products to families in need.

To learn more about the Grace Upon Grace Project, visit graceupongraceproject.org/.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with ten separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

