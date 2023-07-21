Larimer County Natural Resources Opens New 1.3-mile Trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has constructed and opened the Stout Connector trail, a new 1.3-mile natural surface trail in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. With this new addition, Horsetooth Mountain Open Space offers over 30 total trail miles for users to access and adds to the approximately 1,400 miles of trails available throughout Larimer County, which various public land agencies manage.

Plans for the trail were developed through extensive public input during the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Management Plan process, which was adopted in 2022. The new 1.3-mile hiking, biking, and equestrian trail meets a key goal of the updated management plan and a community desire to experience a moderate-level trail connection between Stout and Nomad trails while ensuring the protection of the open space’s natural resources and ensuring sustainable operations.

The trail was designed with a 5% average grade to promote sustainability and provide an easier uphill option for trail users not wanting to travel on Towers Road’s highly steep lower sections. Nine switchbacks were built to maintain a 5% average grade, reduce habitat fragmentation, and maintain long-term sustainability, gaining 322 feet in 1.3 miles. The trail traverses from grasslands into ponderosa pine forests and offers great views of the many conserved lands in the region.

Thanks to Larimer County trail staff who led and implemented this project, the Larimer County Conservation Corp, and many volunteers who helped construct the new trail. Ten volunteer days were hosted between October 2022 and June 2023 to help build sections of the Stout Connector trail.

Visitors are reminded that many recreationists will be out enjoying the new trail. LCDNR encourages responsible stewardship and the trail etiquette triangle: bikers yield to all (downhill bikers stop for everyone, including uphill bikers), and hikers yield to equestrians.

Before heading out, visitors should check CoTREX (Colorado Trails Explorer app) at trails.colorado.gov for current advisories or closures.

For more information, please visit larimer.gov/naturalresources.