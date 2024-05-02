Human Bean Northern Colorado Will Plant Nearly 4,500 Trees As a Result of Earth Day Event

In honor of Earth Day this year, Human Bean Northern Colorado partnered with Trees for the Future in an effort to restore landscapes and fight hunger in developing countries. For every drink sold at either of their 10 drive-thru locations on April 22, Human Bean Northern Colorado pledged to donate one tree via Trees for the Future.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado.

“We are so excited to share that thanks to the enthusiasm from our customers, we will be able to plant 4,459 trees!” said Frank Sherman, owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado. “We are trying to do our part in supporting the stability of coffee farmers in countries like Kenya and Tanzania, while contributing to a healthier planet.”

This now brings The Human Bean’s total effort with Trees for the Future over the years to 97,000+ trees! The coffee industry depends greatly on world-renowned coffee growing regions so contributing to their environment is critical. Trees for the Future serves to train coffee growing communities on sustainable land use so that they can grow vibrant regional economies, thriving food systems and productive lands.

To learn more about Trees for the Future, visit trees.org/.

For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.