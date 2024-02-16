Junior League of Fort Collins Women’s Conference Offers Inspiration, Education and Networking 

The Junior League of Fort Collins will host its 4th annual Women’s Conference on March 2, 2024, in Severance.

The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

This year’s conference theme, UniteHer, “empowers women to build a stronger community by fostering connection, collaboration and change.” The conference focuses on all of the ways women can make an impact both in their personal and professional lives and in their communities.

The event is a day of inspiration, networking, and personal development, featuring a dynamic group of local panelists and keynote speakers.

Attendees will hear from women with diverse life experiences, covering topics like building a stronger community through volunteer efforts, breaking down barriers through collaboration, and developing leadership skills. Speakers include the Mayor of the City of Fort Collins, (City of Fort Collins), the Executive Director of The Family Center (La Familia), the CEO of Larimer County Food Bank (foodbanklarimer.org), the Interim Executive Director at BiPoc Alliance (The BIPOC Alliance), and more.

“The Junior League of Fort Collins is excited to be bringing this group of women together to provide them with connections and skills to empower them as change-makers in Northern Colorado,” said Morgan Gleasman, Junior League of Fort Collins President. “We’ve developed this event to connect like-minded women in Northern Colorado who want to make an impact in our community.”

As a fundraiser for the Junior League of Fort Collins, proceeds from this event support local community programs that benefit women and children, including:

Junior League of Fort Collins Career Closet – provides school- and work-appropriate clothing to hundreds of women per year at no cost to them.

Hunger Initiative partnership with the Food Bank of Larimer County – delivers tens of thousands of snacks each year to kids in need.

There will also be some amazing “Giveaways” for attendees who bring period products or diapers to donate to the Grace Upon Grace Project. In addition, we have had incredible support from numerous in-kind donors for our goodie bag that each attendee will receive. The contents have a value that is more than the price of the ticket!

The event is presented by Nutrien and the Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado and hosted at Windsong Event Center, 42901 Saddler Blvd., Severance, CO 80524. The day will begin at 10 a.m. (check-in at 9:45 a.m.) and end at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $65 and include a goodie bag, morning beverages/snacks, lunch, and networking happy hour. Tickets are available for purchase at www.jlfortcollins.org.