LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee Agenda Canceled

The LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee Agenda has been canceled for Tuesday, December 15.

The agenda meetings are held every third Tuesday of each month from 7 pm to 9 pm at the West Fort Collins Water District located at 2711 North Overland Trail in LaPorte. However, this month’s meeting has been canceled.

The LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee is made up of 10 members who serve on the Committee for a total of 3 years. The Committee works to obtain community involvement, make recommendations done in the same fashion with the LaPorte Area Land Use Plan and advise the Board of County Commissioners on other land use matters to the area.

For more information regarding the LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee, visit: https://www.larimer.org/boards/laporte-area-planning-advisory-committee