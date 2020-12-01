Music apps are among the top downloads on an app store.

Whether you love music or enjoy podcasts, there are a variety of apps that allow you to indulge in your favorite pastimes. There are many music apps for the iPhone; most of these apps are free and offer in-app purchases. The beauty of these apps is that you can listen to your favorite artists and support them along the way. Some of the best apps are as follows:

Spotify

Spotify is perhaps the popular music app available on the App Store. Not only is it user-friendly, but it also offers a range of genres of music from all over the world. The quality of the audio is good. However, to avail of most of the features of the app, the user has to pay a $10 subscription fee.

Pandora

Pandora is another popular audio streaming app that is a competitor of Spotify. It offers personalized content for users. Moreover, it is easy for users to browse through libraries on the app. However, just like most apps, it requires a subscription for the best experience. You need to purchase a subscription to remove ads.

iHeartRadio

If you like listening to the radio, this app is perfect for you. There are many radio channels available to listeners. These include sports, news, comedy, talk-shows, and not to mention music. While this is not the best app for listening to pre-recorded albums and songs, it is excellent if you enjoy live talks. You need to purchase a subscription plan to listen to some music.

YouTube Music

The YouTube app offers a variety of songs and videos. It has the largest collection of music and podcasts. However, the YouTube app has its limitations. Instead, the YouTube Music app offers what the YouTube app doesn’t. YouTube Music provides recommendations based on user history. It is simple to use, and the user interface does not confuse. You can also view videos. For the free version, users cannot access advanced features. At a basic subscription of $12.99, the app is more expensive. You can also download songs and videos for viewing at a later time.

Apple Music

Apple offers its very own music app on the iPhone. There are a variety of songs and video content available. Moreover, users can listen to songs and podcasts even without an internet connection if the audio file has been downloaded. Before purchasing the app, you can avail of a 90-day free trial.

Conclusion

One of the best things about streaming apps is that they allow you to access playlists on various devices, including laptop and phones. For example, you can use the desktop version of Spotify apps to transfer mp3 to iPhone by simply dragging and dropping the files to the app. Another example is the Apple Music App. It is available on all Apple products, which means you can even access music on your Apple Watch. Despite this advantage, streaming apps are not free; you need to purchase a subscription plan for a premium experience. The only downside of the subscription model is that users have to pay monthly. But no doubt, music streaming apps are the way to go.