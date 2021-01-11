Larimer County Continues to See High Numbers of COVID-19 Cases

Larimer County Public Health is still seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases within Larimer County.

Governor Jared Polis has now allowed all counties that were in Level Red on Colorado’s Dial to shift to Level Orange allowing businesses to re-open at low capacity levels. The high case numbers puts the metrics closer to Level Red for Larimer County despite the fact that they have moved to Level Orange.

Residents within Larimer County did a great job working to get case numbers down after Thanksgiving but December proved to be the month with the most deaths thus far due to COVID-19 within Larimer County. There is a possibility that cases will rise even more due to travel and gatherings over the holidays.

Stopping a pandemic requires using all the prevention tools available. Larimer County residents have to continue to wear masks, maintain distance from others, limit get-togethers and wash hands frequently until the vaccine is more widely available and distributed.

The prevention tools must continue in order for businesses to continue re-opening and for Larimer County to move forward. One essential tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19 is contact tracing, which members of the community are being encouraged to comply with.

“By sharing this information confidentially with the county, you will be an important part of helping to stop potential outbreaks, identify areas of concern, and allow us to focus communication and outreach efforts,” said Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “While the vaccine brings new hope and an end to the pandemic in sight, we must remember that getting enough people vaccinated to remove restrictions and stop using other prevention tools is many months away,” said Tom.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit: www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus