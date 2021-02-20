Larimer County Environmental Stewardship Awards Nominations now Being Accepted

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and The Environmental and Science Advisory Board are taking nominations for the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards.

All who know someone or an organization that has been a great steward of Larimer County’s environment are encouraged to nominate them for an Environmental Stewardship Award. Nominations will be taken for this year’s awards until Sunday, March 28.

The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses that engage in activities that display outstanding stewardship of the environment. Projects that do so can be large or small, ongoing or one-time, complex or simple, and cover many activities.

Projects can also be self-nominated and nominated by others and anyone eligible to nominate a deserving individual, organization, business, or public agency for an award. The Environmental and Science Advisory Board (ESAB) reviews each nomination and makes recommendations to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners, who will make the final selections.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners will recognize winners at a special public meeting.

For more information regarding the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards, including where to nominate someone or an organization, visit: https://www.larimer.org/boards/environmental-and-science-advisory-board/awards/nominate or to view a list of previous stewardship awards, visit: https://www.larimer.org/boards/environmental-and-science-advisory-board/awards