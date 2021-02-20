Summer Employment Nights to Help Larimer County Youth Find Summer Jobs

The Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development CareerRise will host virtual workshops called Summer Employment Nights on Wednesday, March 3, and Wednesday, March 10 to aid youth in preparing for future employment.

The workshops are specifically designed to help youth ages 14 to 18 years-old in taking the next step in their lives. Youth participating in the workshops will hear from a panel of local employers regarding how to search for jobs and job opportunities with those employers on the panel.

“Good advice from employers can resonate with youth more than from parents,” said a parent from last year’s Summer Employment Nights.

Youth participating in the virtual workshops will learn about paid internships and summer opportunities that will help them gain valuable experience that will work to prepare them for the workforce today.

The Virtual Summer Employment Nights are offered as follows:

5:30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 3, for Loveland youth. Employers panelists include the City of Loveland, Culver’s, JAX Outdoor Gear, and the Summit.

5:30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 10, for Fort Collins youth. Employer panelists include the City of Fort Collins, Walrus Ice Cream, Urban Air, and others.

Youth ages 18 to 25 can also apply to the Larimer County Conservation Corps. The Conservation Corps works to conserve critical habitat areas, restores public lands and open spaces, and performs other conservation activities.

“I learned about possible jobs that hire teens, and they gave great points for what to put on an application when you have no experience,” said one participant at last year’s Summer Employment Nights.

For more information regarding Summer Nights, including where to register, visit: https://Larimer.org/ewd/summer2021 or call 970-498-6608 or learn more about the Larimer County Conservation Corps, visit: https://www.larimer.org/ewd/young-adults/lccc.