Larimer County Presents 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners recognized three organizations for their work toward environmental responsibility and stewardship in Larimer County, recipients of the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards.

Residents, businesses, and organizations are selected each year by the Larimer County Environmental and Science Advisory Board and the Board of County Commissioners for their inventive ways that benefit our environment and planet. The Environmental Stewardship Awards program began in 1995, with the 2021 awards marking the 26th year the awards have been presented. The organizations selected for 2021 include:

Rocky Mountain Raptor Program

The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program fosters protection and appreciation of raptors and places they live with rehabilitation, research, and education. RMRP treats injured hawks, eagles, falcons, and owls. After being evaluated for survival skills, they are released back into the wild. If they aren’t releasable, they become ambassadors for the RMRP that works with more than 15,000 school-age children in their educational programs. For example, during the 2020 pandemic, RMRP conducted virtual open houses and streamed their educational programs.

The Horse and Dragon Brewing Company

The Horse and Dragon Brewing Company turned the restaurant and brewpub shut down in 2020 from the COVID pandemic into an opportunity for good by donating their unsold, expired beer to gardens and farms in Larimer County instead of disposing it into the Fort Collins wastewater system. The beer helped inoculate compost piles while jumpstarting the composition process and improving the quality of the compost. The project is an excellent example of waste diversion from our wastewater treatment system while promoting land and water stewardship.

One Times Everyone

One Times Everyone, a non-profit organization, recognized the power of small steps leading to a greater good. They focus on addressing our climate crises with a giving circle model. Donors give $2 per month to the non-profit, and then it is compounded or pooled with other donors. The funds are then distributed to a different organization each month to help with climate balance. The small donations make it easier for donors to regularly contribute, especially children. In 2020, One Times Everyone gave $250 pooled from 57 donors to four Larimer County organizations.

The Larimer County Environmental and Science Advisory Board advises the Board of County Commissioners and county departments on environmental issues that affect Larimer County. The Board also reviews and comments on projects such as the Larimer County Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Code. For more information and to view Environmental Stewardship Award winners from 2020, visit Environmental Stewardship Awards.