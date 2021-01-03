Larimer County Residents Encouraged to Sign Up for eNotices

Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey is encouraging residents to sing-up for eNotices to make sure they receive their future tax statements electronically to a designated email address.

Residents who sign up for eNotices prior to Tuesday, January 5, 2021 will receive their most current statement through paperless delivery. The new property tax cycle is approaching and it is not too late to sign up.

Roughly 90,000 traditionally full-page statements are usually mailed with payment coupons and an envelope. Tax statements and postcards will be mailed in the middle of January 2021 for 2020 taxes payable in 2021.

Today nearly 70,000 postcard statements are mailed since Larimer County adopted the postcard statement program in order to reduce the use of paper as well as the overall cost for all taxpayers. Signing up for eNotices is the best option possible for increasing tax dollars saved and to further help the environment.

Irene also wants to remind all taxpayers to call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office at the number below if they have not received their tax statement by Sunday, January 31, 2021 or have other questions or concerns. Authorizations numbers are located on residents’ last paper statement received.

For more information regarding the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office, visit: www.larimer.org/treasurer or call 970-498-7020