Larimer County Youth Put Skills on Display

Public was given a chance to view over 638 4-H exhibits

Recently, Larimer County 4-H members participated in Interview Judging Day. Part of the Larimer County Fair, Interview Judging Day is an opportunity for members to hone their interviewing skills and display their hard work from this year’s 4-H projects. The projects were open for display the McKee Building and MAC Equipment Arena.

4-H helps youth develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills through hands-on learning experiences. “Interviewing judging day is a valuable part of the 4-H experience,” says Bailey Schilling, 4-H Youth Development Livestock & Shooting Sports Agent, “Members bring in their finished projects, talk to an expert, and get valuable feedback on their work. The skills youth develop will benefit them the rest of their lives.”

The experience is fulfilling for volunteers as well. Ken Keeney, a Woodworking Judge says, “It’s so rewarding to sit down and talk about something I’m really passionate about with Larimer County youth.” Keeney has 52 years of woodworking experience and loves the opportunity to pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

Larimer County 4-H supports over 40 projects such as cake decorating, beekeeping, shooting sports, and livestock. The public was able to view the displays from Friday, August 5 at 4 pm until Tuesday, August 9 at 7 pm. Youth and families interested in joining 4-H are welcome to attend the Larimer County 4-H Open House on October 2 at the Thomas M. McKee Building from 6 pm. to 8 pm.