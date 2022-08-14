The Ants & The Grasshopper

Raj Patel & Zak Piper, 2021, USA, UK, Malawi, English & English Subtitles, 74 mins

August 20 at 11 am and 2 pm at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery’s OtterBox Digital Dome Theater.

Pay what you can ($0+). Reserve your seats 11 am. | 2 pm. Join in for a screening of the documentary The Ants and the Grasshopper and stay to explore the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery’s exhibit FOOD FOR THOUGHT Micro Views of Sustenance: Threats and Prospects.

Film Summary: Anita Chitaya has a gift; she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can make men fight for gender equality, and she can end child hunger in her Malawian village. Now, to save her home from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real. Traveling from Malawi to California to the White House, she meets climate sceptics and despairing farmers. Her journey takes her across all the divisions shaping the US, from the rural-urban divide, to schisms of race, class and gender, to the thinking that allows Americans to believe we live on a different planet from everyone else. It will take all her skill and experience to persuade us that we’re all in this together.

Presented by the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery and in collaboration with ACT Human Rights Film Festival.