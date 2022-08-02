Local Organizations Use Grants to Build a More Equitable Community

Local nonprofits, schools, and government units are using new grants to make Fort Collins a more equitable place. Each organization can apply to receive a grant of up to $30,000 from Bohemian Foundation’s Bohemian Fund. The next chance to request a grant is coming up. The application opens on August 9 and closes on September 8.
This spring, 39 organizations received grants totaling $600,000. Highlights include:
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County recognized there was a gap in addressing the increasing suicide rates among 18-24-year-old young adults. Their new program explores the specific needs of 18-24-year-olds in Fort Collins not enrolled in post-secondary education. It provides suicide prevention resources, social events, and peer support groups.
- Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins serves Black youth in Fort Collins and provides a space where youth feel belonging. The organization’s programming reflects students’ voices and input. This student-centered model supports culturally relevant learning skills and helps students direct their own education and development.
- Little Shop of Physics hosts mini hands-on science festivals in lower-income communities, in partnership with Housing Catalyst. These events aim to make science accessible to everyone in their home communities by removing barriers of cost, language, timing and transportation for families.
Find out how to make a grant request during a workshop Aug 10, 16, and 18. Register at BohemianFoundation.org/bohemian-fund/workshops-applicant-support. A group of community reviewers and Bohemian Foundation staff selects applicants for awards.
Here is a complete list of organizations that received grants this spring:
Alianza NORCO, General Support
Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Filling the Gaps for Older Youth through Connectedness and Belonging
Beats by Girlz Inc., Beats by Girlz Fort Collins
Blast N Scrap, General Support
Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, General Support
CARE Housing, General Support
CASA of Larimer County, Family Connections
Center for Family Outreach, General Support
Children’s Speech & Reading Center, General Support
ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., General Support
Colorado Health Network, Inc., Northern Colorado Health Network’s Access Point/Prevention Program
Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support
Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins, General Support
Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU Center for Trauma and Resilience at CSU
Department of Occupational Therapy, CSU Belong Program
Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, General Support
Education and Outreach Center, CSU Triunfo Mentoring Program
Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. dba Family Housing Network of Fort Collins,
General Support
Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), General Support
Food Bank for Larimer County, General Support
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, General Support
Foundation Music School, General Support
Front Range Community College Foundation, Single Parent Program at Larimer Campus
Homeward Alliance, Family Resources
Larimer County Partners, Inc., School Based Mentoring
Little Shop of Physics, CSU Neighborhood Science Experience
Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Community Life Centers: Family to Family Program
Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., N2N Homelessness Prevention Programs
North 40 Mountain Alliance Inc., General Support
Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, General Support
Quarter Project of Northern Colorado, General Support
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, SOAR (Safety, Opportunities, All abilities, Resources) Program
Shepardson Elementary School, PSD All Kids Bike
Sound Affects Music, General Support
The Avery Center, General Support
The Community Literacy Center, CSU SpeakOut! Creative Writing Workshops
The Family Center/La Familia, General Support
The Learning Source, ESL Collective Impact Program
University Communications, CSU School is Cool
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national, and global efforts to build strong communities. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.
