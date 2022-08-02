Local Organizations Use Grants to Build a More Equitable Community

Local nonprofits, schools, and government units are using new grants to make Fort Collins a more equitable place. Each organization can apply to receive a grant of up to $30,000 from Bohemian Foundation’s Bohemian Fund. The next chance to request a grant is coming up. The application opens on August 9 and closes on September 8.

This spring, 39 organizations received grants totaling $600,000. Highlights include:

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County recognized there was a gap in addressing the increasing suicide rates among 18-24-year-old young adults. Their new program explores the specific needs of 18-24-year-olds in Fort Collins not enrolled in post-secondary education. It provides suicide prevention resources, social events, and peer support groups.

Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins serves Black youth in Fort Collins and provides a space where youth feel belonging. The organization’s programming reflects students’ voices and input. This student-centered model supports culturally relevant learning skills and helps students direct their own education and development.

Little Shop of Physics hosts mini hands-on science festivals in lower-income communities, in partnership with Housing Catalyst. These events aim to make science accessible to everyone in their home communities by removing barriers of cost, language, timing and transportation for families.

Find out how to make a grant request during a workshop Aug 10, 16, and 18. Register at BohemianFoundation.org/bohemian-fund/workshops-applicant-support. A group of community reviewers and Bohemian Foundation staff selects applicants for awards.

Here is a complete list of organizations that received grants this spring:

Alianza NORCO, General Support

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Filling the Gaps for Older Youth through Connectedness and Belonging

Beats by Girlz Inc., Beats by Girlz Fort Collins

Blast N Scrap, General Support

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, General Support

CARE Housing, General Support

CASA of Larimer County, Family Connections

Center for Family Outreach, General Support

Children’s Speech & Reading Center, General Support

ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., General Support

Colorado Health Network, Inc., Northern Colorado Health Network’s Access Point/Prevention Program

Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support

Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins, General Support

Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU Center for Trauma and Resilience at CSU

Department of Occupational Therapy, CSU Belong Program

Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, General Support

Education and Outreach Center, CSU Triunfo Mentoring Program

Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. dba Family Housing Network of Fort Collins,

General Support

Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), General Support

Food Bank for Larimer County, General Support

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, General Support

Foundation Music School, General Support

Front Range Community College Foundation, Single Parent Program at Larimer Campus

Homeward Alliance, Family Resources

Larimer County Partners, Inc., School Based Mentoring

Little Shop of Physics, CSU Neighborhood Science Experience

Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, Community Life Centers: Family to Family Program

Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., N2N Homelessness Prevention Programs

North 40 Mountain Alliance Inc., General Support

Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, General Support

Quarter Project of Northern Colorado, General Support

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, SOAR (Safety, Opportunities, All abilities, Resources) Program

Shepardson Elementary School, PSD All Kids Bike

Sound Affects Music, General Support

The Avery Center, General Support

The Community Literacy Center, CSU SpeakOut! Creative Writing Workshops

The Family Center/La Familia, General Support

The Learning Source, ESL Collective Impact Program

University Communications, CSU School is Cool

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national, and global efforts to build strong communities. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.