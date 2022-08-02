Today’s Weather: 8/2/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|68
|91
|63
|Berthoud
|2
|69
|92
|63
|Fort Collins
|0
|66
|90
|63
|Greeley
|0
|67
|92
|64
|Laporte
|1
|70
|89
|65
|Livermore
|6
|69
|87
|62
|Loveland
|0
|73
|91
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|66
|76
|55
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|74
|89
|65
|Wellington
|0
|75
|89
|63
|Windsor
|2
|66
|91
|63
|*As of August 2, 2022 7:45am
