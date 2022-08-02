Today’s Weather: 8/2/22

August 2, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 68 91 63
Berthoud 2 69 92 63
Fort Collins 0 66 90 63
Greeley 0 67 92 64
Laporte 1 70 89 65
Livermore 6 69 87 62
Loveland 0 73 91 64
Red Feather Lakes 7 66 76 55
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 74 89 65
Wellington 0 75 89 63
Windsor 2 66 91 63
*As of August 2, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply