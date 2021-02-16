Loveland Public Library to Hold Social Media Business Computer Class

The Loveland Public Library will be holding a free computer class on Wednesday, February 17 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm at 300 N. Adams in Loveland to aid those interested in understanding how to include social media in their business marketing plan.
This class is an online class which will utilize Zoom video conferencing software. This class is also presented in partnership with Colorado technology school Digital Workshop Center.
Topics covered in this class are as follows:
- Determining which social media platforms are best for a business
- Understanding the importance of digital marketing within an overall marketing plan
- Effectively using digital marketing to increase awareness and build a brand
Computer class registrations at Loveland Public Library will be moving away from Eventbrite starting this month through April to the Loveland Public Library’s website.
For more information regarding Loveland Public Library’s free technology classes and events, visit: https://www.lovelandpubliclibrary.org/services/technology/technology-classes-events
