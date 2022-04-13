May 1 United Way 5K/10K to support preventing and ending homelessness efforts

May 1, beginning at 8 a.m., the 6th annual Steps for Stability run/walk will be held at Frontier Academy High School in Greeley. This year’s race has both 5K and 10K course lengths. Proceeds will benefit Weld’s Way Home, a United Way of Weld County-led county-wide effort to prevent and end homelessness.

“While the 2022 Steps for Stability location is the same this year, we are excited to be adding a 10K course that is a BOLDERBoulder qualifier,” shared Nicole Quinn, community engagement coordinator with United Way of Weld County. “The race will benefit United Way’s own work and that of our partners county-wide in helping those experiencing homelessness to get back into housing and supporting people in keeping their homes. We hope that you will join United Way for this important yet fun and potentially challenging experience.”

An after-race party, with live music and an awards ceremony, will be held at sponsor WeldWerks Brewing, also on May 1 at 11 a.m. Other event sponsors include Sears Real Estate, Park Avenue Realty, Chick-fil-A, The Reserve at West T-Bone, Mosquito Joe, Pepsi, Sexy Sammies, Wing Shack, OtterCares, Roche Constructors, Ancon II Constructors, Altitude Running, ServPro Greeley/Windsor, University of Northern Colorado, American National Insurance (John Crum), Luna’s Tacos & Tequila, FA, Redi Services, Points West Community Bank, Pelligrini Ristorante and Natural Grocers.

Race fees per participant range from $60 for the 10K to $35 for the 5K to $25 for a 10K or 5K virtual option. Participants receive a race shirt, finisher medal, entry into the WeldWerks after party, and more.

Visit www.UnitedWay-Weld.org/StepsforStability to find out more, to register, or volunteer. April 28 is the last day to register online. Race day registration will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Contact Nicole Quinn at Nicole@UnitedWay-Weld.org or 970-353-4300 for further details or to become a sponsor.