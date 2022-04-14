Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 14, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 14 North Forty News update…

April is National Volunteer month.

The City of Fort Collins is celebrating The power of the volunteer.

In the past few years, nearly 4,000 individuals volunteered approximately 137,000 hours to a variety of different programs and initiatives, providing an equivalent of nearly $4.2 million in economic impact to our community.

To volunteer in Fort Collins go to fcgov.com/volunteer.

Also, During National Volunteer Month, Weld County Government encourages residents to consider volunteering on an advisory board or commission.

Beyond having a say in many different services provided to residents, volunteers on boards and commissions get to work alongside county staff and other residents to make an impact on county government.

More information about volunteering in Weld County is at weldgov.com/.

And, today, in our New SCENE section, Tim Van Schmidt shares information about FocoMX.

FOCO MX is coming up on April 22-23.

There will be 30 stages, and more than 300 artists.

For the schedule and tickets, go to focomx.focoma.org

