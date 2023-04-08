Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Old Town Library (201 Peterson Street, Fort Collins) will celebrate Evie at an event open to the public on Saturday, April 22 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The all-electric bookmobile will be providing materials, resources, WiFi, programming, and more to remote and underserved communities of the Poudre River Public Library District.

In addition, you’ll see Evie popping up in community events and festivals.

10 am – Opening Ceremonies (front Plaza) - open to the public