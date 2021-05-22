Memorial Day with the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado is a special place, dedicated in May 2011 and officially opened in November of the same year. It serves as a remembrance of the bravery and sacrifices willingly made by our veterans, whether in times of war or times of peace.

The Plaza brings the community together to recognize U.S. military veterans responsible for protecting and ensuring our inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is a place for reflection, commemoration, inspiration, and learning.

The Veterans Plaza honors and pays tribute to military veterans through many thoughtful features. A beautifully decorated path, victory garden, amphitheater, and performance stage welcomes guests and events. Flags represent America, Colorado, military prisoners of war, and members killed or missing in action. There is a bronze statue of a soldier holding a young boy on his shoulder, sharing hope for the future. A stone wall has a large LCD monitor with veteran’s names listed, allowing visitors to search for information on specific veterans.

Veterans, living or deceased, and active duty serviceman or woman, can have their name listed on the Plaza’s monitor for no charge. There are currently over 7,000 names listed. To nominate a veteran, visit https://veteransplazanoco.org/nominate-a-veteran/.

This Victory Garden consists of soil from over 200 battlefields, installations, and American military cemeteries worldwide. Various plants are growing there, including poppies germinated from original seeds from Flanders Fields, Ypres, Belgium. “From the soils that saw the horror and ugliness of war have come the beauty and solitude that only a garden can bring. From soils that witnessed mortality now springs life,” shares the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado.

This year’s ‘Welcome Home: A Salute to Our Vietnam War Veterans’ event is held May 27-May 31, with activities planned for each day. The largest traveling Vietnam Wall will be on display. An official ceremony takes place on May 30, 2021, with a full day of events. Speakers, salutes, music, food trucks, soil additions, and unveilings are on the agenda. Veterans Plaza is in the Spring Canyon Community Park at 2626 West Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins. To see a full schedule of events, visit https://veteransplazanoco.org/memorial-day-weekend-2021/

The Veterans Plaza allows citizens to be part of something larger than themselves. It provides a place of beauty where veterans’ selfless service and sacrifices, both living and deceased, are recognized. Consider a visit this Memorial Day Weekend.