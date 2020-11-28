Meridian Trust North Star Foundation Hosted First “Flags for Heroes Fundraiser”

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation hosted its first annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser to observe Veterans Day.

The Foundation invited community members and organizations to sponsor an American flag in honor or memory of their heroes. These heroes consisted of military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and even family members.

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union and the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation aided to support this fundraiser as the Gold Presenting Sponsors with Utah Power Credit Union and Joe & Regina Culloo helping by being Red Sponsors. Meridian Trust North Star Foundation would like to thank its sponsors for their support during the fundraiser.

A total of 450 American flags were displayed at the Cheyenne East and Downtown branches in Wyoming and the Wellington branch due to the fundraiser sponsors’ generosity. A total of $30,000 was raised for the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation, which will go towards funding and supporting local nonprofit causes within the surrounding communities.