Small Library Offers a Huge Inventory

Creed Kidd, Library Director

We occasionally hear at Red Feather Lakes Community Library, ‘You’re a small library – so there’s a small selection of things to borrow – right?”

Wrong. While it’s true that a 3,000 square foot building will only hold a certain number of items ‘small’ is a dimension of thinking and not a reflection of capacity, ability, initiative, and delivery.

Frequently we hear a given organization in any field referred to as ‘too big to fail’ but we suspect in many cases too big to succeed as well. Size is not a substitute for imagination.

But how many books does the library offer? Well, with perfect honesty one million plus. That includes 10,000 titles on the shelf, ranging from easy readers, board books, juvenile reading through young adult and adult fiction/nonfiction, as well as 1.4 million titles that can be borrowed from sister Colorado libraries. Then, there’s one million+ e-Book titles that can be downloaded on demand and borrowed with our e-readers.

Of course, numbers in themselves are meaningless – what’s relevant is the increasing likelihood of your finding the title you’d like in the format you’d prefer.

There’s RFL Library books on audio that can be borrowed on disc or downloaded from such services as OverDrive, Cloud Library, Hoopla, Tumblebooks read-alongs for K-6, and others. (New!) An in-house computer gaming subscription, Luna, as well as 50 comics issues that can be borrowed on a 10” tablet.

For those who appreciate or prefer video there’s the heavily used DVD and Blu-Ray collection. Available from home anytime with an internet connection are streaming titles from library services as kanopy, AcornTV, IndieFlix, and (new!) Hoopla.

Information resources or self-improvement and education? – The Great Courses online – a college education or worthwhile dabbling in many different fields. Also the EBSCOHost databases, rating from academic to popular articles, papers and discussions – many full-text – and sometimes categorized by age level: elementary, junior and high school databases, sometimes by topic: History, Legal, opposite views (subjects discussed both pro and con) as well as practical databases: car and small engine repair, genealogy, more – available at the library or from the comforts of home.

Don’t forget library office services as well: scanning, copies, fax, and printouts, using your device or ours.

Or computer and internet access. Gigabit-capable connections available both wired and wireless, outside parking lot wireless 24/7/365. Need to borrow a laptop, tablet, (new!) hotspot, or e-reader? We’ve got it.

Eighty-five print magazine subscriptions: borrow up to 20 single issues 3 weeks at a time.

Have children? We recommend our Children’s Room with all sorts of age-appropriate books, toys, games, electronic and Lego kits, board books, in-house use tablets with electronic games and learning activities, puzzles, and activities. There are adventure backpacks that allow you to study insect and plant life (or rocks) in the field; laptops that can be used for study or games.

And, tools and gadgets, ranging from snowshoes to a live small animal trap, Colorado State Park free entry passes, DVD, Blu-Ray and VHS players, a VHS to DVD or video file converter, converter from cassette tape to audio file, telescopes, binoculars, science and engineering kits, a child carrier, SD card readers, phone and other device chargers.

And there’s more … but you get the idea. Check us out – we’re making you an offer you can’t refuse.

For more information regarding the Red Feather Lake Community Library, visit: https://redfeather.colibraries.org