Mountain Lion Sighting at Colorado State University Area

The City of Fort Collins has warned the public of possible mountain lion activity at the Colorado State University Environmental Learning Center in East Fort Collins.

The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas posted on their Facebook page Friday, January 8 warning residents to be thinking about safety when visiting the Colorado State University’s (CSU) Environmental Learning Center as well as Running Deer Natural Area, Cottonwood Hollow Natural Area, or anywhere else in lion country. The large mountain lion was seen along the Poudre River corridor.

“Mountain lions will follow deer and other small mammals along the riparian corridor from the foothills, so it is not unusual for sightings to occur in Fort Collins or any of our other areas along the foothills,” wrote Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for the Northeast Region for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Mountain lions are more than often tranquil and elusive and live in distant primitive country area filled with deer and sufficient cover. There has been an increase recently in mountain lion and human interactions likely due to reasons including more people moving into mountain lion habitats, more people hiking and running on trails in lion habitats, an increase in deer populations and density, and much more.

Precautions visitors should take around mountain lions are as follows:

Visit in groups.

Never approach any wild animal.

Pick up small children if a mountain lion is seen.

Stay calm and stop or back away slowly.

Do everything possible to appear larger.

If a mountain lion attacks, fight back.

For more information regarding mountain lions and what to do if and when encountering one, visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeLion1.aspx or call the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Fort Collins office at 970-472-4300 to report any mountain lion sightings