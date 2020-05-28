NoCo Sports Legend’s Medical Emergency Leads to Strange Coincidence 

While climbing the StairMaster, former Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Coach Jim Danley lost consciousness and collapsed.

He said he was airlifted to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for treatment where he woke up in the hospital to a face he had not seen in years, yet immediately recognized.

Danley said the attending doctor was none other than one of his former players — Jason Hatch, MD.

“It was one of the most startling events of my life. More startling than the heart attack itself, was seeing him. It was more than remarkable!”

Danley led the Eaton Reds from 1969 – 2015, winning 11 State Championships and 36 Conference Championships. He said he recalls Dr. Hatch as being a very good baseball player and he was aware that Hatch had gone into the medical field but he had not seen him in years.

“It was a great relief really — to see a familiar face and someone you have known for a long time was comforting. It’s a coincidence that here I am about to be operated on by my ex-player.”

Danley said his heart attack was due to a blockage in a valve that occurred while exercising on the StairMaster.

He said he is doing well and has resumed working out and farm work in moderation.

Dr. Hatch said he also recognized Danley immediately when he saw him.