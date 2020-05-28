Northern Colorado Covid-19 Response Fund Distributes Over $1 Million

Third Round of Funding Impacts 31 Agencies With $466,875 in New Grants

The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund announces the third round of grants, distributing $466,875 in support of 31 projects addressing the needs of community members most affected by COVID-19. To date, the Fund has awarded over $1 million to 55 agencies. Each grant is supporting nonprofits that are providing critical human services such as food security, rent and housing assistance, emergency assistance, and mental health care.

The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund – a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County – is receiving gifts and distributing funds throughout Larimer County, including Allenspark, Berthoud, Drake, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Glen Haven, Loveland, Wellington, Windsor, and unincorporated areas of the county

As businesses gradually reopen under strict guidelines, nonprofit agencies are still responding to the basic needs of community members. Despite unemployment rates on the rise and the potential for another spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the public, private, and philanthropic communities continue to rally to the cause in support of local nonprofits that are diligently working to assist those most in need.

Round three funding recipient organizations:

Alternatives to Violence, America’s Kids Belong (Colorado), Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, CASA of Larimer County, Catholic Charities of Larimer County, ChildSafe, Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Crossroads Safehouse, Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, Ensight Skills Center, Finally Home, Free Our Girls, FoCo Café, Foster and Adoptive Families, Good Samaritan Society – Fort Collins Village, Grand Family Coalition, Homeward Alliance, House of Neighborly Service, Light of the Rockies, McKee Wellness Foundation, Nappie Project, Neighbor to Neighbor, Outreach Fort Collins, Salud Family Health Centers, Royal Family Kids Camp, Salvation Army of Fort Collins, Serve 6.8, Teaching Tree, The Family Center/La Familia, Warehouse Business Accelerator, and Young Life Northern Colorado.

While the collaborative Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund has completed its third round, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County are still accepting donations to support the nonprofit community. Both agencies are deeply grateful for the generous time and effort the COVID-19 Response Fund grant committee contributed to strengthening our community during this unprecedented time. In addition to leadership from both agencies, the community volunteers who served on the grant committee included: Chuck Levine from Estes Park, Cecil Gutierrez from Loveland, Joni Friedman from Fort Collins, and Denise McFann from Fort Collins.

For more information on the fund and past recipients, please visit: https://www.nocofoundation.org/covid-19 or https://uwaylc.org/Post/COVID-19.

The Community Foundation and the United Way are 501(c)(3) public charities, so gifts to any of our funds provide donors with the maximum tax deductions allowed by law. Neither organization will charge an administrative fee for this fund.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado: The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages almost 550 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. Over 75 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds. Nocofoundation.org.

About the United Way of Larimer County: United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and strengthens our community by supporting youth and education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County. Uwaylc.org.