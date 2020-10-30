Open Fire Ban in Larimer County Extended to End of November

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt a resolution that extends the ban of open fires in unincorporated Larimer County until midnight on Monday, November 30.

The original resolution that banned open fires in unincorporated Larimer County came Tuesday, August 18. The vote took place Tuesday, October 27, on recommendation from the Larimer County Sherriff.

The fire ban includes the following:

No open fires, no open burning

No welding or operating acetylene or other torches

No smoking in the open, including trails, parks and open spaces or outside of buildings

No Fireworks or fireworks displays produced by combustion, detonation, or deflagration

No incendiary devices, including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition

No fires in permanently constructed outside stationary masonry or metal fireplaces

Charcoal and wood pellet grills

Propane fire pits

Activities involving fire that are not banned are as follows:

Operation of an internal combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed.

Emergency signal devices and flares

Fires and wood stoves are located inside permanent structures

Propane grills

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills, lanterns, and heaters with shut-off valves in an area at least three feet away from any flammable/combustible materials

The Larimer County Sheriff may give limited exemptions from these restrictions based on his pre-approval and inspection. Any person who knowingly violates the restrictions can be fined.

For more information regarding the ordinance for the Regulation of Open Burning in unincorporated Larimer County, visit https://www.larimer.org/sites/default/files/fire_ban_ordinance.pdf or for questions on the ban, call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-980-2501.