Parking Enforcement Suspension Order Revoked

By Steven Bonifazi

The City of Fort Collins has canceled its order suspending some parking violation enforcement as the city’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government services such as acquiring vehicle registration information were also put on hold along with numerous parking violation enforcement as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Non-safety-related violations from time-limited to block face rule violations were also suspended in an attempt to support downtown business owners and employees, shoppers, and visitors in the downtown area.

Discussions of establishing a transitional parking plan are taking place amongst parking services and a multitude of downtown stakeholders. Additionally, parking services have been operating at emergency support level regarding coverage and patrol in downtown since April 1.

The Parking Services Department will continue supporting operations that vitalize business in Downtown, such as the use of curbside pickup and public parking stalls at designated outdoor dining areas. Furthermore, while the city embraces the transitional period in an educational matter, specific areas of traffic code regulation enforcement will continue or be re-launched.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.