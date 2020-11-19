Perfect for Your Holiday Shopping List

Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks

by Jeri L Norgren, John Fielder, Robert L Wogrin

Colorado’s Highest, just out September 15, 2020, might be John Fielder’s finest history book to date. Through extensive research of the early days of mining in Colorado and the voluminous records of the Hayden Surveys of Colorado in the 1870s, author Jeri Norgren, has written fascinating text about how the names were chosen for the 58 highest mountains in Colorado and who climbed each of them first. And in addition to Fielder’s photographs of the fourteeners, many never before published, the book includes Robert L. Wogrin’s oil paintings and sketches and historical sketches made in the 1870s by the artists of the Hayden Survey.

