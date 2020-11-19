Perfect for Your Holiday Shopping List

November 19, 2020 Blaine Howerton Life in NOCO 0
Colorado's Highest; The History of Naming the 14,000 Foot Peaks

Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks

by Jeri L Norgren, John Fielder, Robert L Wogrin

Colorado’s Highest, just out September 15, 2020, might be John Fielder’s finest history book to date. Through extensive research of the early days of mining in Colorado and the voluminous records of the Hayden Surveys of Colorado in the 1870s, author Jeri Norgren, has written fascinating text about how the names were chosen for the 58 highest mountains in Colorado and who climbed each of them first. And in addition to Fielder’s photographs of the fourteeners, many never before published, the book includes Robert L. Wogrin’s oil paintings and sketches and historical sketches made in the 1870s by the artists of the Hayden Survey.

ISBN-13: 9781734442922

160 Pages

Hardcover: $45

Available online and in local bookstores

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Food Truck Line Up for Tues, 11/17 - Sun, 11/22

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 1 day ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 1 month ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 2 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply