Petco Love Invests in Lifesaving Work

On May 20, Animal Friends Alliance announced a $15,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Northern Colorado.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like Animal Friends Alliance, nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Animal Friends Alliance and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we also launched the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“Every pet deserves a loving and healthy home,” said Sarah Swanty, Executive Director of Animal Friends Alliance. “We’re so grateful to Petco Love for this grant that will help us prepare cats and dogs to find families who will cherish them. This investment brings us one step closer to a future where all companion animals are wanted, cared for, and loved.”

Animal Friends Alliance is a nonprofit organization operating a limited-admission shelter for cats and dogs, subsidized spay/neuter and vaccine clinic, and community pet resources programs serving Northern Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. Since 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has made preventing pet homelessness a part of its mission and has found homes for over 32,000 cats and dogs. Each animal has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and has received age-appropriate vaccines prior to adoption. Spaying and neutering animals prior to adoption reduces pet overpopulation and breaks the cycle of pet homelessness by preventing unplanned litters and keeping animals out of shelters.

For more information about Animal Friends Alliance, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.