Property Tax Statements and New Postcards to Hit Mailboxes This Week

Property tax statements and postcards should be arriving in Larimer County residents mailboxes this week according to Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey.

More than 167,500 tax notices have been mailed in addition to 156,625 real property, 4,771 personal property, 5,667 mobile homes and 203 state-assessed tax bills. A total of 1,765 property notice reminders will be emailed to individuals who have signed up for electronic notices.

Irene has stated that payment of these taxes will help to produce more than $642.7 million for taxing authorities throughout Larimer County which is roughly $850,000 more than that from the 2019, payable in 2020 collection process. Approximately 100,290 of the notices are traditional full-page statements that include payment coupons and an envelope.

Postcard statements will be sent to a majority of property owners whose taxes have been previously paid through an escrow account by a mortgage company in addition to properties that are tax exempt. The property tax notices are for 2020 taxes payable this year.

Taxpayers have the option of paying the full amount of taxes in a single payment no later than Friday, April 30 or in two equal installments with the first being paid no later than Monday, March 1 and the second no later than Tuesday, June 15. Payments can be mailed to Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522

Those who prefer to pay in person can do so by utilizing Larimer County’s 24-hour secure drop box located on the southwest corner of the Larimer County Courthouse offices located at 200 West Oak St. in Fort Collins. Taxpayers who have business personal property taxes are encouraged to call the number below if they would like to set up a payment plan.

For more information regarding tax statements, visit: www.larimer.org/treasurer or call 970-498-7020 or to set up a payment plan for business personal property taxes, call 970-498-7029