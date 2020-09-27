Public Urged to “Make The Call” by No DUI Larimer Campaign

The Steering Committee for No DUI Larimer has launched its formal marketing campaign titled “Make the Call” to urge community members to make the call and do the right thing in any scenario involving driving impaired.

The launch of the campaign comes with help from My Big Day Marketing & Events after months of planning and research. The campaign encourages community members to make the call in scenarios such as the following:

Make the call to 9-1-1 if you see someone swerving on the road.

Make the call for rideshare if you or a loved one has had too much to drink.

Make the call to wait longer before you drive after consuming something that will alter your decision making.

Nearly 30 people in the country die in drunk-driving cases each day, resulting in one person every 50 minutes. Over 8,500 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Colorado last year.

A needs assessment completed in October 2018 found that DUI/DWAI offenses are a serious issue within Larimer County due to factors members of the steering committee are focuses on through education, outreach, and policy change. Recent reported date from liquor stores statewide shows that sales are increasing up to 75% on average with some liquor stores reporting a 300% increase in sales when comparing last year to this year.

Law enforcement, government agencies, alcohol and cannabis retailers, and local nonprofits can work together to end impaired driving. The community’s help is needed to stop impaired driving before it happens as well as when it is happening.

For more information regarding No DUI Larimer, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/NoDUILarimer/ or email Vanessa Lewis, Resouce Development Director at: vlewis@poweredbypartners.org