The Colorado Department of Revenue released the Average Market Rates for retail Marijuana on Monday, September 21 which are effective on Thursday, October 1 through Thursday, December 31.

Three of the seven categories within the Average Market Rates (AMR) increased this quarter, being bud at $1,316, trim at $350, and seed at $8. Three of the seven AMR categories decreased this quarter also, being bud allocated for extraction at $502, trim allocated for extraction at $175 and wet whole plant at $175 with immature plant rate staying the same at $9.

The AMR is the median market price of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana sold or transferred from facilities that cultivate retail marijuana to retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities or retail marijuana stores. The Colorado Department of Revenue’s (CDOR) Office of Research and Analysis calculates AMRs quarterly in coordination with the Taxation Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) to use it in levying the excise tax required by Colorado statute.

The AMR for Thursday, October 1 was calculated based on transactions for retail marijuana from Monday, June 1 to Monday, August 31 in MED’s marijuana inventory tracking system.

For more information regarding the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/tax/marijuana-AMR