Red Mountain Open Space Closed for Winter Season

The seasonal winter closure of Larimer County Natural Resources’ Red Mountain Open Space, located 25 miles north of Fort Collins, began on December 1.
The property is closed to the public during the winter months because of inclement weather conditions and the protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as mule deer, elk, and bighorn sheep, as set forth in the open space’s management plan.
Red Mountain Open Space will reopen to the public on March 1, 2022. For updates, please visit COTREX or Larimer County Natural Resources website.
