Virtual Holiday Program Offers Free Student Admission

“Here We Come Wassailing: Christmas Traditions of Visitation” will be hosted by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 6-7:30 pm. Presenting the Zoom program will be Maria Kennedy, Instructor of Folklore at Rutgers University. Dr. Kennedy will explore the English custom of wassailing, displays of Christmas lights and nativities in Brooklyn, and a trek through the snow in the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine.

Admission is $5 per Zoom connection, with tickets available at globalvillagemuseum.org. Students can receive free admission by entering the coupon code kennedy_stud3nt after clicking on “view cart.” All registrants will receive their Zoom invitation on the day before the program.

The presentation is in conjunction with Nativities and Festivals of Light, opening December 3 in the Museum’s Main Gallery. The exhibit showcases crèche scenes from around the world crafted from a variety of materials, including wood, glass, ceramics, bamboo, and metals. Art and artifacts regarding international Festivals of Light will feature Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, St. Lucia’s Day, and the Chinese Lantern Festival.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 22, 2022. The Global Village Museum is located at 200 W. Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.