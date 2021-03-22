Register to Vote in the Fort Collins 2021 Municipal Election

The City of Fort Collins municipal election is taking place on Tuesday, April 6 and the city is urging the community to register to vote.

Those who participate in the election can help to shape the future of the city and the community by casting their vote for Mayor and City Council seats in Districts 1, 3 and 5. Voters within District 4 will elect a council member to serve the remaining two years left by the resignation of former Mayor Pro Tem Kristin Stephens.

All eligible voters will have the opportunity to vote on five charter amendments and two ballot issues. The first relates to regulations on disposable plastic bags and the second addresses the future use of the former Hughes Stadium property.

Ballots were mailed by Friday, March 19 and can be returned by mail with no postage required or dropped off at any of the 12 ballot box locations open 24 hours every day. All ballots are required to be received by 7 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, April 6.

Locations for ballot drop boxes are as follows:

City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave., Parking lot south of building (drive-thru)

Larimer County Courthouse, 200 W. Oak St., Outside main entrance (walk-up)

Police Services, 2221 S. Timberline Rd., West end of parking lot (drive-thru)

South Transit Center, 4915 Fossil Blvd., South end of parking lot (drive-thru)

Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St., Outside building entrance (walk-up)

Colorado State University Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Avenue Mall

Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St., Parking lot behind building (drive-thru)

Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Dr., Near entrance overhang (drive-thru)

Traffic Operations, 626 Linden St., Parking lot south of building (drive-thru)

Elks Lodge, 1424 E. Mulberry St., Driveway on east side of building (drive-thru)

Larimer County Human Services, 1501 Blue Spruce Dr., Median at east end of parking lot (drive-thru)

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Restore, 4001 S. Taft Hill Rd., Parking lot near southeast corner of building (drive-thru)

Voters may register up to and including Election Day. Citizens are considered qualified to vote in the municipal election if they meet these requirements:

All voters must also be 18 years of age or older.

Resided within Fort Collins city limits for at least 22 days prior to the election date.

For more information regarding registering to vote, visit: www.fcgov.com/AprilElection or call 970-221-6515