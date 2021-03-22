Metropolitan Theatres Announces Reopening of Camino Real Cinemas and Fiesta 5 Theatres

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation has announced the reopening of Camino Real Cinemas on Friday, March 26 and Fiesta 5 Theatres on Wednesday, March 31.

Movie-goers will be welcomed back to the cinema as new movies like Godzilla vs Kong and Quiet Place 2 release. The theatres are located at 7040 Marketplace Drive in Goleta and 916 State Street in Santa Barbara.

Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday, March 23 and private rentals of new theatrical releases are available at both theatres for up to 20 guests. The theatres will reopen in accordance with local mandates and will offer enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie-going experience.

The theatres will continue to keep high standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitation for the well-being of guest and employees. Employees have been trained prior to reopening on proper safety protocols and will wear required personal protective equipment (PPE) while working in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to each shift.

Safety protocols in place at Metropolitan Theatres are as follows:

Auditoriums will be disinfected between showtimes.

Theatres will have reduced capacities to maximize physical distancing.

All showtimes offer reserved seating with social distancing technology that will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking while in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

All public and high-contact touch points will be disinfected frequently.

Sanitization stations are placed throughout the theatre for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online or on our new Metropolitan Theatres mobile app allowing for contactless payment methods to provide a more contact-free experience.

Metropolitan Theatres has additionally aligned with Cinema Safe to voluntarily follow a set of health and safety protocols created by industry experts based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA).

For more information regarding Metropolitan Theatres, visit: www.MetroTheatres.com