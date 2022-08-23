Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival Returns for 2022

Jonson Kuhn | North Forty News

Though the summer may be on its way out for the year, that doesn’t mean the fun has to end because every September you can count on the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival to keep the good times coming.

This year’s festival will be held from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 10, located across from Fire Station No. 1 at 11835 Rist Canyon Rd. in Bellvue. According to a news release, all of the proceeds will go towards benefiting the volunteer-based, donation-funded Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD). As usual, folks can count on a jam-packed day of events and activities along with a full lineup of performers and demonstrations for the entire family. Catch such exciting acts as Liz Barnez, Don Diemer, Cowtown, Also Known As, and Choice City Trio live onstage in partnership with the Bohemian Foundation.

Aside from endless entertainment, the festival is bringing back their popular gigantic used book sale with prices ranging from as low as 20₡ to $2.00 and $5 coffee table books. In addition, folks can look forward to the annual silent auction, bake sale, plant sale, firefighter dunk tank, craft, and art vendors, food trucks, educational booths, 2022 RCVFD commemorative t-shirt booth, along with large-covered seating areas to avoid too much exposure to the sun. Not to mention the admission, parking, tractor-pulled hayride shuttle to/from the parking area, live entertainment, kid’s activity area, and ice cream are all completely free of charge.

But it’s not all fun and games, it’s important to remember the purpose of these festivals is to recognize RCVFD, which serves more than 110 square miles within Rist Canyon, Stove Prairie, and the Buckhorn, as well as providing mutual aid to an additional 50 square miles. In a place like northern Colorado which is no stranger to its share of wildfires, it’s important to take time out to acknowledge the department and all they do for the community. The approximately 35 volunteer firefighters provide emergency response to life and property from fires, natural disasters, medical emergencies, motor vehicle and cyclist accidents, and all other rescue situations.

Though the 2022 summer season is technically winding down, it’s still always important for visitors and residents to be Fire Wise by keeping an eye out for potential dangers and drive-aware watching for wildlife, cyclists, and increased summer traffic. Stay informed and know the rules of the high country as making time in the area safe and enjoyable is a paramount priority. Tips and information are available at rcvfd.org.

In the same news release, RCVFD Chief Jeff Elsner said the festival isn’t just their favorite time of year, but also their largest fundraiser for the year and it always makes the entire department proud and honored to be able to share such an event with such a supportive community.

“We are proud to provide a unique event for the entire family sharing our beautiful outdoor mountain setting just 14 miles from downtown Fort Collins and 27 miles from Loveland,” Chief Elsner said. “We look forward to everyone celebrating with us at the 2022 RCVFD Mountain Festival! Your support of our dedicated all-volunteer firefighters in their biggest fund-raiser of the year is sincerely appreciated.”

So be sure to mark your calendars and plan to bring the entire family to enjoy the festival in Bellvue’s beautiful mountain setting. For more information visit festival.RCVFD.org or follow along on Facebook.com/RCMountainFest.

If you’re interested in finding out how to participate as a vendor (profit or non-profit participant), volunteer, sponsor, or donate items to the silent auction, you can do so by contacting the Festival Coordinator, H.J. Siegel at HJ@computer.org.