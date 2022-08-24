Today’s Weather: 8/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|60
|89
|54
|Berthoud
|0
|58
|88
|56
|Fort Collins
|0
|59
|89
|88
|Greeley
|0
|58
|90
|54
|Laporte
|1
|62
|88
|59
|Livermore
|7
|61
|85
|54
|Loveland
|1
|61
|89
|58
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|46
|72
|50
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|54
|88
|57
|Wellington
|0
|59
|88
|55
|Windsor
|1
|59
|90
|55
|*As of August 24, 2022 7:45am
