Today’s Weather: 8/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 60 89 54
Berthoud 0 58 88 56
Fort Collins 0 59 89 88
Greeley 0 58 90 54
Laporte 1 62 88 59
Livermore 7 61 85 54
Loveland 1 61 89 58
Red Feather Lakes 0 46 72 50
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 54 88 57
Wellington 0 59 88 55
Windsor 1 59 90 55
*As of August 24, 2022 7:45am

