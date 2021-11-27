Roxborough State Park Hosts Holiday Sale and Book Signing

Roxborough State Park is hosting its annual holiday sale and author’s book signing on Saturday, December 4. The sale will be held between 9 am and 4 pm. Local author and photographer, John Fielder, will be available between 11 am and noon to personally sign copies of his Colorado books.

All books, cards, clothing, and more will be on sale at 20 percent off. Holiday shopping is fun and easy at Roxborough and the proceeds benefit the park. It’s a great opportunity to combine a hike in the park or an outdoor adventure with holiday shopping. We will also have a gift with every purchase.

Author, John Fielder, will be signing his newest books Colorado Highest and Weld County in the lobby. All his books and 2022 calendar will be available at a 20 percent discount off the cover price. We expect them to go fast. These autographed books make for good holiday presents.

Fielder has worked tirelessly to promote the protection of Colorado’s ranches, open space, and wildlands during his many years as a nature photographer and publisher. His photography has influenced people and legislation, earning him recognition including the Sierra Club’s Ansel Adams Award in 1993 and, in 2011, the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s first Achievement Award given to an individual.

Over 40 books have been published depicting his Colorado photography. He teaches photography workshops to adults and children. Information about John and his work can be found at johnfielder.com.

