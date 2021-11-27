Main Street Honors Volunteers and Welcomes New Board Members

The Wellington Main Street Program’s Annual Dinner, held on November 18, was successful at Avuncular Bob’s TBar Inn. The program’s leadership recapped the year’s events, projects, and accomplishments and celebrated those who gave a little extra this year. There was also an election for four open spots on the Board of Directors.

Congratulations to the following:

Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Emma Hanson, owner of Owl Canyon Coffee.

Business of the year award goes to M Rock Creative and owner Megan Larson.

Downtown Improvement Award goes to The BBQ Love Shack and Old Colorado Brewing Company for transforming the corner of First and Cleveland Ave.

A special award went to Curtis Smelker, owner of Wellington Auction, for his eight years of service on the Wellington Main Street Board.

Kallie Cooper, Executive Director, received the Colorado Main Street Manager of the Year Award. The Wellington Main Street Program also received the Main Street Program of the year award.

The Wellington Main Street Program area members voted on four new board members, who will take their seats on the board starting January 2022. These spots went to:

Mary Gray, owner of Soul Squared

Roy Cook with the American Legion Post 176

Erin Jerome, owner of Trim Salon

Annie Lindgren, with North Forty News

Huge thanks to everyone participating in person and virtually. If you missed the meeting, you could find the live recording on the Wellington Main Street Program’s Facebook page.

