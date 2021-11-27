Main Street Honors Volunteers and Welcomes New Board Members

Kallie Cooper speaking at the Wellington Main Street Program Annual dinner. Photo by Annie Lindgren.

The Wellington Main Street Program’s Annual Dinner, held on November 18, was successful at Avuncular Bob’s TBar Inn. The program’s leadership recapped the year’s events, projects, and accomplishments and celebrated those who gave a little extra this year. There was also an election for four open spots on the Board of Directors.

Congratulations to the following:

  • Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Emma Hanson, owner of Owl Canyon Coffee.
    Emma Hanson, award recipient of volunteer of the year. Alongside Executive Director Kallie Cooper and board president Anita Hardy.

     

  • Business of the year award goes to M Rock Creative and owner Megan Larson.
  • Downtown Improvement Award goes to The BBQ Love Shack and Old Colorado Brewing Company for transforming the corner of First and Cleveland Ave.
    Adam Lucier and Rob Wynne with The BBQ Love Shack and Tara and Brandon Neckel with Old Colorado Brewing Company receive the Downtown Improvement Award.

     

  • A special award went to Curtis Smelker, owner of Wellington Auction, for his eight years of service on the Wellington Main Street Board.

    Curtis Smelker has served on the Main Streets Board since its inception in 2014
  • Kallie Cooper, Executive Director, received the Colorado Main Street Manager of the Year Award. The Wellington Main Street Program also received the Main Street Program of the year award.

The Wellington Main Street Program area members voted on four new board members, who will take their seats on the board starting January 2022. These spots went to:

  • Mary Gray, owner of Soul Squared
  • Roy Cook with the American Legion Post 176
  • Erin Jerome, owner of Trim Salon
  • Annie Lindgren, with North Forty News

Huge thanks to everyone participating in person and virtually. If you missed the meeting, you could find the live recording on the Wellington Main Street Program’s Facebook page.

Wellington Main Street Program Annual dinner at Avuncular Bob’s TBar Inn. Photos taken by Annie Lindgren.

