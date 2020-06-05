Sachs Foundation Awards $1.32+ Million in Scholarships

The Sachs Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit supporting students across the state who identify as black, announced the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards including 39 undergraduate students who will receive up to $1.32 million in funding, said Ben Ralston, president at Sachs Foundation.

He said some previously awarded students pursuing their graduate studies have also received scholarships totaling $320,000.

Instead of a celebration, Ralston said the nonprofit hosted a virtual ceremony to honor each student on Saturday, May 16.

Since its inception in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 5,100 Colorado students.

Due to COVID-19, the annual Sachs Foundation Scholars Program, a celebratory event recognizing these students’ accomplishments, was transformed into a virtual celebration held on Saturday, May 16, said Ralston.

Additionally, he said the Sachs Foundation is allowing students the opportunity to defer their scholarship for up to one year if needed or preferred, and will be providing technology to all students in the program to assist with distance learning.

“We are very excited to be supporting such an exceptional group of students,” said Ralston.

“They deserve to be celebrated for their years of hard work. And although we will be commemorating their successes virtually this year, what these students have accomplished for themselves and their future is certainly something that deserves recognition, and we want to share that with the communities in which they live.”

Recipient of the Sachs Foundation scholarship, Carolyne Lanyero, said she would encourage other incoming undergraduates to apply:

“I really admire the impact the Sachs Foundation has on the education of young black students like myself, and I believe it is so important to have diversity in all areas of education.”

Ralston said that Lanyero, an undergraduate student in NoCo, has been awarded $8,000 per year for four years, totaling to $32,000. He said she can apply for additional graduate funding as well.

When asked how the award will help her move forward, she said it allows her to “maximize the time I have to pursue my interest of study and engage in different activities and campus life, rather than constantly worrying about costs, and spending my time finding ways to pay for my education.”

She said she hopes to go to medical school one day, so saving money during her undergraduate studies has been a great advantage.

Scholarships are awarded based on four factors: academic excellence, written personal statements, written recommendations and need.

Ralston said there were six applicants this year, and there have not been many scholars who are currently studying in Northern Colorado.

Ralston said there are currently 18 Sachs Scholars in Fort Collins and 7 are studying in Greeley.

About the Sachs Foundation

Since its founding in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has endeavored to fulfill the vision of Henry Sachs. Recognizing the inequality in educational opportunities, Mr. Sachs established the foundation to fight that inequality, a mission that continues today. In its nearly 90-year history, the Sachs Foundation has awarded over $35 million in scholarship grants to thousands of black and African American students across Colorado, as well as provided other community and student support for the Pikes Peak region.

Students awarded the 2020 Sachs Foundation Scholarship:

Aurora

Autumn Kelly – Rangeview High School

Bethel Admasse – Smoky Hill High School

Ebele Ozoma – Rangeview High School

Gloria Maboussou – Rangeview High School

Habiba Elamo – Overland High School

Liyanos Abate – Overland High School

Melody Emenyonu — William C. Hinkley High School

Yara Ahmed – Overland High School

Calhan

Promis’d Smith – Peyton High School

Colorado Springs

Adreja Wiggins — Discovery Canyon Campus

Alyssa Taylor – Sierra High School

Ariona Iverson – Sierra High School

Dailen Terry – Sierra High School

Gbemisola Akala – Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Imani Morgan – William J. Palmer High School

Jaidyn Landers – Mesa Ridge High School

Jakobe Jones – Mesa Ridge High School

Jordan Peeler – Rampart High School

Monet Hubbard – Mesa Ridge High School

Zanya Sewelll – Atlas Preparatory High School

Denver

Demitra Theard – KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy

Destinee Perry-Jackson – West Early College

Eyobel Kahsay – South High School (Dolphus Stroud Scholar)

Jasminemarie Mack – Manual High School

Jaylantis Brown – John F. Kennedy High School

Jazmyn Moten – Adams County High School

Jazz Wright – Thomas Jefferson High School

Joyclyn Reed-Starr – Northfield High School

Khalid Mohieldin – George Washington High School (Gertrude Lee Scholar)

Kolina White – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College

LaMar Philmon – East high School

Legacie Stewart – John F. Kennedy High School (Morris A. Esmiol Jr. Scholar)

Mohamed Esmail – Overland High School

Renat Mohamed – Overland High School (Morris A. Esmiol Jr. Scholar)

Tia Ford – DSST Green Valley Ranch

Vamara Kone – Denver South High School

Fort Collins

Carolyne Lanyero – attended Rocky Mountain High School

Lafayette

Makenna Turner – attended Peak to Peak High School (Effie Stroud Scholar)

Pueblo

Isabelle Johnson – attended Pueblo Centennial high School

To learn more about the Sachs Foundation and how to apply for an undergraduate or graduate degree scholarship, visit www.sachsfoundation.org/scholarships. Students interested can submit an application to the Sachs Foundation between January 1st and March 15th of each year.