Sachs Foundation Awards $1.32+ Million in Scholarships

The Sachs Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit supporting students across the state who identify as black, announced the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards including 39 undergraduate students who will receive up to $1.32 million in funding, said Ben Ralston, president at Sachs Foundation.
He said some previously awarded students pursuing their graduate studies have also received scholarships totaling $320,000.
Instead of a celebration, Ralston said the nonprofit hosted a virtual ceremony to honor each student on Saturday, May 16.
Since its inception in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 5,100 Colorado students.
Additionally, he said the Sachs Foundation is allowing students the opportunity to defer their scholarship for up to one year if needed or preferred, and will be providing technology to all students in the program to assist with distance learning.
“We are very excited to be supporting such an exceptional group of students,” said Ralston.
“They deserve to be celebrated for their years of hard work. And although we will be commemorating their successes virtually this year, what these students have accomplished for themselves and their future is certainly something that deserves recognition, and we want to share that with the communities in which they live.”
Recipient of the Sachs Foundation scholarship, Carolyne Lanyero, said she would encourage other incoming undergraduates to apply:
“I really admire the impact the Sachs Foundation has on the education of young black students like myself, and I believe it is so important to have diversity in all areas of education.”
Ralston said that Lanyero, an undergraduate student in NoCo, has been awarded $8,000 per year for four years, totaling to $32,000. He said she can apply for additional graduate funding as well.
When asked how the award will help her move forward, she said it allows her to “maximize the time I have to pursue my interest of study and engage in different activities and campus life, rather than constantly worrying about costs, and spending my time finding ways to pay for my education.”
She said she hopes to go to medical school one day, so saving money during her undergraduate studies has been a great advantage.
Scholarships are awarded based on four factors: academic excellence, written personal statements, written recommendations and need.
Ralston said there were six applicants this year, and there have not been many scholars who are currently studying in Northern Colorado.
Ralston said there are currently 18 Sachs Scholars in Fort Collins and 7 are studying in Greeley.
About the Sachs Foundation
Since its founding in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has endeavored to fulfill the vision of Henry Sachs. Recognizing the inequality in educational opportunities, Mr. Sachs established the foundation to fight that inequality, a mission that continues today. In its nearly 90-year history, the Sachs Foundation has awarded over $35 million in scholarship grants to thousands of black and African American students across Colorado, as well as provided other community and student support for the Pikes Peak region.
Students awarded the 2020 Sachs Foundation Scholarship:
Aurora
Autumn Kelly – Rangeview High School
Bethel Admasse – Smoky Hill High School
Ebele Ozoma – Rangeview High School
Gloria Maboussou – Rangeview High School
Habiba Elamo – Overland High School
Liyanos Abate – Overland High School
Melody Emenyonu — William C. Hinkley High School
Yara Ahmed – Overland High School
Calhan
Promis’d Smith – Peyton High School
Colorado Springs
Adreja Wiggins — Discovery Canyon Campus
Alyssa Taylor – Sierra High School
Ariona Iverson – Sierra High School
Dailen Terry – Sierra High School
Gbemisola Akala – Fountain-Fort Carson High School
Imani Morgan – William J. Palmer High School
Jaidyn Landers – Mesa Ridge High School
Jakobe Jones – Mesa Ridge High School
Jordan Peeler – Rampart High School
Monet Hubbard – Mesa Ridge High School
Zanya Sewelll – Atlas Preparatory High School
Denver
Demitra Theard – KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy
Destinee Perry-Jackson – West Early College
Eyobel Kahsay – South High School (Dolphus Stroud Scholar)
Jasminemarie Mack – Manual High School
Jaylantis Brown – John F. Kennedy High School
Jazmyn Moten – Adams County High School
Jazz Wright – Thomas Jefferson High School
Joyclyn Reed-Starr – Northfield High School
Khalid Mohieldin – George Washington High School (Gertrude Lee Scholar)
Kolina White – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College
LaMar Philmon – East high School
Legacie Stewart – John F. Kennedy High School (Morris A. Esmiol Jr. Scholar)
Mohamed Esmail – Overland High School
Renat Mohamed – Overland High School (Morris A. Esmiol Jr. Scholar)
Tia Ford – DSST Green Valley Ranch
Vamara Kone – Denver South High School
Fort Collins
Carolyne Lanyero – attended Rocky Mountain High School
Lafayette
Makenna Turner – attended Peak to Peak High School (Effie Stroud Scholar)
Pueblo
Isabelle Johnson – attended Pueblo Centennial high School
To learn more about the Sachs Foundation and how to apply for an undergraduate or graduate degree scholarship, visit www.sachsfoundation.org/scholarships. Students interested can submit an application to the Sachs Foundation between January 1st and March 15th of each year.
