Save Time and Money With Enotices

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey is encouraging property owners to sign up for eNotices to receive their future tax statements electronically.

Tax statements and postcards will be mailed by the end of January 2024 for 2023 taxes payable in 2024. Nearly 90,000 traditional full-page statements that include payment coupons and an envelope are typically mailed. Over 70,000 postcard statements are also mailed to those property owners whose mortgage companies pay their property taxes.

As part of its commitment to eco-friendly initiatives and simplifying tax payment processes, Larimer County is proud to offer an online statement program that allows property owners to receive their future tax statements electronically to a designated email address. eNotices provides property owners with the following advantages:



Simple sign-up

Streamlined online payment options

Easy to use

Reduces clutter

Constant availability

Protect your information

Go green for the environment



To sign up for eNotices, property owners can visit https://tre2pub.larimer.org/treasurer/auth-code

Ms. Josey reminds all taxpayers that if you have not received your tax statement by Jan. 31, 2024, or if you have any other questions or concerns, please call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office at 970-498-7020, email them at lctreasurer@larimer.org, or use the popular chat feature found on their website at www.larimer.gov/treasurer.