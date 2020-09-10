September Proclaimed as Workforce Development Month

The Board of Weld County Commissioners read a proclamation into the record on Wednesday, September 2 Board Meeting to recognize September as National Workforce Development Month.

Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC) is teaming with the Department of Labor and Employment to offer a multitude of events throughout the month of September from a virtual job fair and webinars to a fall test. Additionally, ESWC will spotlight a wealth of services and resources during these events for job seekers and employers.

“Workforce is now, more than ever, experiencing things differently as COVID-19 has rippled throughout the community,” said Tami Grant, Department of Human Services Deputy Director. “Our team has been diligent about working around not having in-person workshops and has moved to employer and job seeker webinars and hosting virtual job fairs online,” Tami said.

Over the course of the last program year (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020), ESWC saw the following:

76 percent of individuals who went through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) programs remain employed thereafter

Provided basic career services to 16,000 citizens

Posted 11,000 jobs to Connecting Colorado, a website for job seekers to connect with employers

“Thank you for all the work you do throughout the year, but particularly this year,” said Commissioner Coordinator Barbara Kirkmeyer. “COVID-19 has brought on a lot of unemployment this year, and you’re doing the work it takes to help residents connect with needed jobs,” Barbara said.

For more information regarding the Employment Services of Weld County, visit: www.eswc.org