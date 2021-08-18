Something for Everyone at Northern Colorado Senior Centers

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

There are many great Senior Centers throughout Northern Colorado offering various activities and services for local seniors. Here is a sampling.

Chilson Senior Center

Where: 700 E. 4th Street, Loveland, CO 80537; (970) 962-2783

When (Hours still limited): Mondays 8:30 am-3:30 pm, Tuesday through Friday 8:30 am – 1:00 pm, Closed Saturday and Sunday

Chilson Senior Center offers Billiards, SilverSneakers classes (offered virtually), Table Tennis, Pickleball, and Senior Volleyball. You can call, stop in, or schedule online for these activities. Volunteers of America Lunches are on Mondays and Fridays. Other Senior Activities and Day trips are available. Visit their website to find the full schedule, https://www.lovgov.org/services/parks-recreation/chilson-senior-center.

Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, Inc.

Where: 1760 Olympian Lane, Estes Park, CO 80517; (970) 581-2195

When: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10:00am-1:00pm, Tuesdays 10:00am-2:00pm

MedX hosts Tri-Fit classes three days a week, free to Senior Center, MedX, Renew Active, and Silver Sneakers members. A yoga/Balance class occurs twice a week with instructor donations requested. There are weekly gatherings for Mahjong, Trivia, and Bridge. Games, crafts, and other activities are also on the agenda. Take-out meals are available by reservation only and can be taken home or eaten at the Center. To learn more about days and times, visit https://estesparkseniors.org.

Fort Collins Senior Center

Where: 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526; (970) 221-6644

When: Monday – Thursday 6:00am-7:00pm, Friday 6:00am-5:00pm, closed Saturday and Sunday

The Fort Collins Senior Center provides adults an opportunity to access and engage in recreational opportunities, stay active and socialize. The Senior Center’s diverse program selection includes travel, outdoor adventure, special events, fitness, art, and more. The Senior Center is open to all adults but specializes in programming for adults 50 years of age & up. For more information, visit https://www.fcgov.com/recreation/senior-center/.

Other Clubs and Organizations through the Fort Collins Senior Center:

Fort Collins Senior Center Friends is a private nonprofit 501c3 organization. The group supports and enhances the use and enjoyment of the Fort Collins Senior Center through public relations, socializing, fundraising, and advocacy. Meetings are four times per year. Annual membership fees are $10; for more information, contact fcscfriends@gmail.com.

Older Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender+ (OGLBT+). Join the social networking group for monthly get-togethers. Meetings occur to plan future events and activities. For more information, contact Ashley Ruffer at aruffer@fcgov.com.

The Senior Advisory Board advises City Council on issues related to older adults, comprised of individuals of all ages who share a concern for the aging members of the community. The board consists of nine members appointed by City Council. The Senior Advisory Board meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 am. Guests are welcome.

Wellington Senior Resource Center

Where: 3800 Wilson Avenue, Wellington, CO 80549; (970) 817-2293

When: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9:00 am-2:00 pm

Wellington Senior Center serves lunch at noon, three days a week, with meals provided by the Volunteers of America Senior Nutrition Program. Reservations are made one day in advance by calling 970-472-9630, with home-delivered meals also available. Free transportation services offered to folks in a 15-mile radius can also help with groceries, mail, and prescription pick-ups. Activities include crafts, day trips, pot lucks, games including cards and bingo, a country-western band, exercise class, chair massage, and blood pressure checks. For more information, visit http://www.townofwellington.com/171/Senior-Resource-Center.

Windsor’s Active Adults Program

Where: Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. Windsor, CO 80550; 970-674-3500

When: Monday through Friday from 5:00am-9:00pm, Saturdays 8:00am-7:00pm, Sundays 12:00pm-6:00pm.

The Active Adult Program provides activities, excursions, day trips, and special events for older adults, 55 plus, in the community. Drop-in activities offered weekly include basketball and pickleball. Lunch is served weekdays through the Friendly Fork Cafe at 250 North 11th St, and you can make a reservation by calling 970-647-3500. Blood Pressure Screenings, Shootin’ Pool, and Coffee Club occur weekly. The Senior Lounge is a great place to gather for cards, games, reading, or hanging out. For more information, visit https://www.recreationliveshere.com/163/Active-Adults.

Greeley Active Adult Center

Where: 1010 6th Street, Greeley, CO 80631; 970-350-9440

When: Monday-Friday 8:00am- 5:00pm

The Greeley Active Adult Center provides various opportunities, so being active can be a way of life. Adults aged 50 and above can join and socialize at the Center. Drop-in programs include card playing, bunco, cornhole, billiards, shuffleboard, scrabble, mahjong, knitting, computer lab, and more. In addition, a wide array of fitness programs and sports are available, as well as special events. They also offer lunches and day trip activities. To find out the schedule and details, visit https://greeleyrec.com/active-adult-center/.