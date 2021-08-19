Greeley Stampede Parade Entry Winners

Family and friends gathered in Downtown Greeley to enjoy the traditional Greeley Stampede Independence Parade sponsored by GMC on July 3rd. Lead by the famous longhorns thanks to Wells Ranch and followed by over 90 community floats, this year’s parade was nostalgic and a great way to bring our community back together.

The parade entries we all enjoy are part of the entertainment, but they are also competing to be the best in three categories: Best Equestrian, Best Band, and the UNC Bear Award for Best Overall. This year, each of the winning entries received an OtterBox Venture cooler. This year’s winning entries include:

Best Equestrian – Allnut Funeral Service

Best Band – Cotter High School Band

UNC Bear Award – Weld County Veterans Memorial

New to the Greeley Stampede parade in 2021, youth 4-H clubs and marching bands had the opportunity to win one of three Ebba Mae Grant awards. “Clubs and bands were judged like all entries, but this award is specific to youth 4-H and marching bands as part of an initiative to get more involvement from the groups,” commented Kent Heckel, Greeley Stampede Parades Chairman. This year’s winners of the Ebba Mae Grant are:

Cotter High School Band ($500) Greeley All-City Marching Band ($300) Larimer County Desperados 4-H Club ($200)Can you build a float that wows the crowd? Do you have a dance routine that gets everyone moving? Or a fun idea that makes them laugh? It is never too early to start planning! The Greeley Stampede is turning 100 in 2022 and needs the communities to help to make next year’s parade the biggest and most fun parade yet! So, get your thinking caps on and start planning now.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the parade live, or want to watch it again, you can view it at youtube.com/watch?v=D-gBjapk5yw thanks to the City of Greeley, MyGreeley, Fire Station #1, Big Rob of KISS FM, and UNC for hosting the parade.

The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. 99th Annual Greeley Stampede presented by JBS, runs June 24-July 4. Plans for the 100th annual event are underway to make the most memorable celebration yet. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede has been inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and received many awards including PRCA Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year, RMCMA Event of the Year and listed in the US Today Top 10 rodeos.. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org .