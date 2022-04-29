Spargetoberfest Announces Four Fundraising Events for 2022

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

Spargtoberfest Foundation announces four fundraising events for 2022. Proceeds from all these events go to the Wellington Food Bank, the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club, and the American Legion Wellington Post 176.

Spargetoberfest 1st Annual Music Festival

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets on Saturday, May 21, and join us on the field for a day of live music sure to please fans of all genres. There will be vendors and food trucks (Marchios Grill and Double Wide Burgers). Doors open at 12:30; $20 admission, 12 & under free, includes your first beverage.

The day’s line-up is:

1:30 Rockin’ Sprockets (Pop-Rock)

3:00 Ellie D and Soul Mix (R&B, Funk, Blues, and Classic Rock)

4:30 Harris & Harris (R&R, CW, Oldies)

6:00 Jazz Section (a 6 piece jazz band)

Spargetoberfest 1st Annual Food Truck Rally

Are you tired of going to Ft. Collins for a food truck rally? The wait is over!

Join Saturday, July 23, from 3:00 to 7:00 to grab lunch or dinner (maybe both?) from a selection of food trucks at Sparge Brewing and shop at some local vendors. Your favorite Sparge beverages will be available in the taproom. Be sure to bring your appetites!

Spargetoberfest 1st Annual Fundo Bike Ride and Family Festival

On Saturday, August 6, Sparge Brewing hosts a Bike “Fundo”, a gravel road bike ride. Choose either the 40, 20, or 10-mile route. 40-mile riders will take off from Sparge Brewing at 7:00 AM, followed by the 20 milers at 8:00 and the ten milers at 9:00.

Not a bike rider? Join us on the field beginning at 9:00 to send off the ten milers and welcome the long-distance riders. Then relax with a Sparge beverage, lunch from a food truck, and browsing local vendors.

Registration for the Fundo is $1 per mile ($40, $20, $10).

2nd Annual Spargetoberfest 5K and Family Festival

Last year 300 runners/walkers/strollers participated in the 1st Annual Spargetoberfest 5K. This year’s event will be on September 17, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Join us for breakfast burritos, a trainer-led warm-up followed by the 5K. Prizes will be awarded to individual category winners. There will be music, vendors, food trucks, and, of course, the DUNK TANK following the race! Registration is $40 and includes beverage, swag bag, Spargetoberfest 5K shirt, and more!.

Sparge Brewing, in Wellington, CO, is the host of the Spargetoberfest Foundation. Follow Spargetoberfest on social media or sign up for newsletters through Sparge Brewing at www.spargebrew.com.