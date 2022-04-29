Today’s Weather: 4/29/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be overcast skies and windy. High 62F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Tonight will be windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|48
|61
|39
|Berthoud
|1
|49
|64
|36
|Fort Collins
|6
|48
|62
|42
|Greeley
|2
|48
|63
|40
|Laporte
|1
|48
|60
|41
|Livermore
|15
|53
|39
|24
|Loveland
|2
|50
|63
|39
|Red Feather Lakes
|11
|40
|45
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|46
|47
|32
|Wellington
|0
|46
|60
|39
|Windsor
|2
|48
|63
|41
|*As of April 29, 2022 7:30am
