Special Olympics Colorado’s Polar Plunge Series to be Hosted in Windsor

Colorado’s premier sports organization for individuals with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics Colorado, is hosting its annual Polar Plunge Series on Saturday, March 27, from 11 am to 2 pm at Windsor Lake to raise money for over 15,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

A Polar Plunge involves participants entering a cold water body to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO). This is the thirteenth year Polar Plunge has been in Colorado as it is one of SOCO’s most recognizable fundraisers. The organization works to provide supporters a simple way to raise funds, engage with athletes and have fun for a good cause.

The 2021 Polar Plunge Series involves a mix of modified in-person events and virtual, at-home offerings as health and safety are being taken very seriously. Those participating can also choose to “chill at home” for the first time, involving a participant taking a video of their plunge activity and tagging #VIRTUALPLUNGECO on Facebook or Instagram.

Additional in-person plunge locations are as follows:

Boulder Plunge + 5k Run – Saturday, April 10 – Boulder Reservoir

Aurora Plunge + 5k Run – Saturday, April 17 – Aurora Reservoir

Colorado Springs Plunge Roulette + 5k Run – Saturday, April 24 – UC Health Park Those participating in the Colorado Springs Plunge can enjoy the world’s first Polar Plunge Roulette, where teams will spin a wheel and be doused by whatever the wheel lands on from ice-cold water to a mystery beverage and much more. The fundraising minimum to plunge is $75 ($50 for students and SOCO athletes), $45 to run, or $120 to do both.

“Polar Plunge represents the best of Special Olympics Colorado,” said Megan Scremin, Special Olympics Colorado president and CEO. “With plunges from Trinidad to Windsor, this effort showcases how people from across Colorado can come together to support our athletes when they need us most,” Megan said.

For more information regarding the Windsor Polar Plunge, including registration, visit specialolympicsco.org/event/windsorplunge/ or learn more about Special Olympics Colorado, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.