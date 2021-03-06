Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for District 4 City Council

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

Dave Davies

Erin Hottenstein is the best candidate for District 4 City Council. Her breadth of professional and volunteer experience makes her the ideal person to address the most pressing issues facing our city. First is recovery from the economic damage caused by COVID-19. Erin recently led an organization responsible for overseeing a large budget with diverse and often conflicting demands. This experience will directly benefit her work with City Council as they allocate federal relief funds to help our residents.

Another priority for Erin will be addressing the numerous challenges related to affordable housing in Fort Collins, including a rise in homelessness and a low inventory of affordable entry-level homes for sale or rent. Erin will seek solutions that are equitable for all current and future residents.

Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability will be another focus for Erin. While these are major global issues, last year’s wildfires were a reminder that the impacts are local as well. As a member of City Council, Erin will promote science-based initiatives to help Fort Collins meet and exceed its annual climate action targets, which the city is currently falling short of.

Erin is the right choice for this challenging time of change and uncertainty in Fort Collins. Her demonstrated leadership, along with her experiences collaborating across organizations, will serve District 4 and the city well. Please join me in voting for Erin Hottenstein for District 4 City Council.