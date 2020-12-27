The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living Finishes Holiday Donation Drive

December 27, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
Officer Maes and Resident Marx by the "Holiday Giving Tree". Photo courtesy of Santa Cops.

The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living has finished its holiday donation drive for local nonprofits Santa Cops and Guadalupe Cold Weather Shelter to provide gifts for local children and the homeless.

The community filled the lobby with gifts for both nonprofits. Greeley Police Officer Ariel Maes joined Lodge at Greeley resident Delores Marx by the “Holiday Giving Tree” this week to survey all the donations.

Officer Maes has served as president of Santa Cops since 2019.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, visit: https://wellage.com/communities/lodgeatgreeley/ or to learn more about Santa Cops, visit: https://greeleypd.com/santa-cops/

